Both 2027 offensive line prospect Peyton Miller and 2028 defensive end Asher Ghioto confirmed with the Osceola at camp this afternoon that they had been offered by the Seminoles.

Florida State held the first of two offensive and defensive line camps on Wednesday, where at least two offers were extended to underclassmen.

Miller is from Anna (Tex.) High, where he plays left tackle. He is being recruited by Florida State at all three positions on the offensive line.

"I felt like it was bound to come at some point, but it was a really great experience getting to talk with Coach Norvell, it was great," said Miller of the FSU offer.

While Miller's relationship with FSU is just starting, the rising sophomore has known tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, who is his main recruiter for the Seminoles for quite some time.

"That's good, because he coached my dad in college," answered Miller when asked what his relationship was with Thomsen. "I've learned from dad what he (Thomsen) taught him in college, so it's been great knowing Coach Thomsen."

One of the reasons he wanted to make the trip to Tallahassee was to get more familiar with how offensive line coach Alex Atkins interacts with players on the field.

"Just to see his coaching style, just to see how he coaches and everything," said Miller.

Miller was offered by SMU at one of their summer camps earlier this month. He also has offers from Texas A&M, Houston, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma and Arkansas among others.