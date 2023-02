FSU has offered class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Josiah Brown. The day prior to receiving the offer from the Seminoles, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Brown announced he had narrowed his list of future college homes to 10 schools. Those schools are Michigan, Duke, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Penn State, Nebraska, Georgia, Miami, Syracuse and Rutgers.

As a junior in 2022 the Hicksville (NY) Holy Trinity High product caught 21 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. He also made 19 tackles playing safety last season. Hicks mentioned FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive back coach Patrick Surtain in his tweet about the Seminoles' offer so it is safe to assume FSU is recruiting him as a defensive back. He is rated as the 88th-best wide receiver prospect in the country for 2024 and the second-best prospect in New York.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ 4p2k77iPIEkgYW0gYmxlc3NlZCBhbmQgaG9ub3JlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFu IG9mZmVyIGZyb20gRmxvcmlkYSBTdGF0ZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5ISA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZTVUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGU1VGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEFkYW1GdWxsZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoQWRhbUZ1bGxlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KdXN0aW5Dcm91c2U3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBK dXN0aW5Dcm91c2U3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3BzdXJ0YWluMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHBzdXJ0YWluMjM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vMjQ3U3BvcnRzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAyNDdzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT24zc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBPbjNzcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MbkNsbHBOTnJIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vTG5DbGxwTk5ySDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3NpYWgoSkIpQnJvd24g KEBCcm93bjdKb3NpYWgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QnJvd243Sm9zaWFoL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI4MTU1NTk2NzI4ODk3NTM2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=