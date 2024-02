Florida State has extended a scholarship offer to four-star linebacker prospect Jaedon Harmon. The 6-1 and 205-pound rising senior announced he received the offer from the Seminoles on Wednesday night. Harmon is from Rome (Ga.) High and is ranked as the 165-best overall prospect in the class of 2025.

Harmon also has offers from a list of schools that includes Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Missouri and Tennessee. As a junior this past season he totaled 80 tackles including eight TFLs and five sacks. He also had an interception and three passes broken up.

Please click on the link below to view Harmon's HUDL highlights.

Jaedon Harmon - Hudl