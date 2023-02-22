Florida State has offered four-star defensive end Elijah Rushing from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic High School. Rushing, who is 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, is ranked as the 3rd-best weakside defensive end prospect in the country for 2024 and the second-best prospect in Arizona.

Based off the unofficial visits Rushing has already taken, distance from home will not be the biggest factor in determining where he ultimately ends up in college. The list of out of state schools he has already visited multiple times includes Florida, Notre Dame and Oregon. He has also taken unofficial visits to Georgia, Michigan State, Ohio State, Tennessee, USC, Washington, Clemson, Texas A&M and Northwestern.

As a junior, Rushing totaled 73 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 59 quarterback hurries or pressures.

Pat Burnham's first impressions of Rushing's highlight tape: "Rushing is long and athletic. He is almost unblockable vs. the pass as his 59 pressures indicate. He makes plays within the structure of his team's defense. Like any high school player, he needs to work on his fundamentals, but he does a good job of setting up his moves when rushing the passer. He is very good at getting straight up field and getting the offensive tackle to turn his shoulders and then redirecting back inside the tackle. Uses more pass rush techniques (moves) than most high school players at this point in their development. There is not a ton of tape of him against the run but he does a really good of getting off blocks and making plays in those situations. Plays hard. Looks to have the frame to add significant weight."

Please click on the link below to view Rushing's HUDL highlights.

