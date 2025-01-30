FSU offers 4-star DEs and twin brothers Andrew, Aiden Harris

Florida State offered two four-star defensive end prospects — twin brothers — on Thursday. Seminoles defensive line coach Terrance Knighton offered Aiden Harris and Andrew Harris while he was conducting an in-school visit at Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High.

Aiden Harris is a Rival100 prospect and is ranked as the second best SDE prospect in the class of 2026 and the 17th-best overall prospect in the class. His list of offers includes Auburn, BC, GT, Indiana, Kentucky, Memphis, Miami, UNC, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Like his brother, Andrew Harris is also a four-star prospect and is ranked as the 20th-best SDE prospect in the class of 2026. His list of offers also includes Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, Missouri, UNC, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

"It’s a blessing to receive an offer from a program that been good in the past and going to do anything and get anyone that can get that program back on track," said Andrew after getting the FSU offer.

