With FSU coaches on the road recruiting this week there have been several offers extended by the Seminoles' coaching staff to prospects from the classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027. On Tuesday, four-star 2025 tight end prospect Kiotti Armstrong picked up an offer from Florida State.

Armstong, who is 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, is ranked by Rivals as the second-best tight end prospect in the country and the 64th-best overall prospect in the class of 2025. The Jasper (Texas) High product announced his offer from the Seminoles on social media.