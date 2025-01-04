FSU offers Appalachian State WR Kaedin Robinson

Florida State extended an offer to Appalachian State senior wide receiver Kaedin Robinson on Friday night, just hours after he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, has picked up at least 10 offers from Power 4 schools in the 24 hours since he entered the portal.

Robinson appeared in 24 games for the Mountaineers over his three seasons playing for App State. This past season, Robinson hauled in 53 passes for 840 yards and two touchdowns. He was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference first-team offense.

He was a first team All-Conference performer in 2023 as well when he caught 67 passes for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his three seasons in Boone, he caught 147 passes for 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns.