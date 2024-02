The NCAA recruiting calendar is currently in a Dead Period, but the business of recruiting continues because coaches can still have contact with recruits via phone calls, text and direct messages. On Tuesday the FSU coaching staff extended an offer to 2026 quarterback prospect Jaden O'Neal.

The 6-foot-2 and 208-pound rising junior is from Newport Beach (Calif.) Newport Harbor High. His list of offers includes Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Washington.