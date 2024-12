Appalachian State defensive end/linebacker Nate Johnson has picked up a number of offers from schools since entering the transfer portal, including one from Florida State on Monday night.

Johnson had 76 tackles and 10 sacks in the last two seasons. He had 7.5 sacks in 2023.

Since entering the portal, Johnson has reported offers from a large group of Power 4 schools including Wisconsin, Mississippi State, NC State, Missouri, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Transfer tracker: Potential players FSU could target