FSU offers dynamic 2026 four-star athlete Jaquez Wilkes
Florida State extended an offer to Wadley (Ala.) athlete Jaquez Wilkes on Sunday afternoon.
A four-star prospect, Wilkes holds 13 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. Wilkes also holds notable offers from LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Oregon.
A Rivals250 prospect for the 2026 class, he is considered to be the 170th-best prospect in the country and is also the 12th-best player in Alabama. He is also considered to be the 19th-best athlete in the country by Rivals.
The 6-foot-4 and 225-pound athlete plays linebacker and running back for the Wadley Bulldogs and is coming off a sophomore year where he rushed for 1,792 yards and 22 touchdowns on 174 attempts. Defensively, he totaled 104 tackles and three tackles for loss. He was also credited with a sack and two pass breakups.
A multi-sport athlete, Wilkes also plays baseball and basketball for Wadley High School.
