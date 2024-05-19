Florida State extended an offer to Wadley (Ala.) athlete Jaquez Wilkes on Sunday afternoon.

A four-star prospect, Wilkes holds 13 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. Wilkes also holds notable offers from LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Oregon.

A Rivals250 prospect for the 2026 class, he is considered to be the 170th-best prospect in the country and is also the 12th-best player in Alabama. He is also considered to be the 19th-best athlete in the country by Rivals.