FSU offers first-team All-MAC offensive tackle transfer Alex Wollschlaeger

Another offer was shared last night when Bowling Green offensive tackle transfer Alex Wollschlaeger announced on X that he has received an FSU offer.

Florida State needs quite a bit of help on the offensive line. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that transfer offers to linemen keep coming out from the Seminoles.

Wollschlaeger, a native of Aurora, Illinois, is coming off his fifth season at Bowling Green which was far and away the best of his college career. He started all 12 games for the Falcons at right tackle, was selected as a first-team All-MAC offensive tackle and had a career-best 76.6 PFF grade, ranking 36th among FBS offensive tackles.

In 2023, he was a third-team All-MAC offensive tackle and has been a stalwart for BGSU at right tackle over the last three years, starting 27 of the team's 28 games in that spot.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, it is safe to say that Wollschlaeger fits the mold of the typical offensive tackle, something that can't be said about all the players FSU has used at tackle over the last few seasons.

Since he announced he was transferring for his final year of eligibility Wednesday, he's received a host of other offers including the likes of Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Iowa State and Kentucky.

Wollschlaeger told the Osceola that he has had heard from new FSU OL coach Herb Hand and that he's interested in FSU, but still weighing his options in terms of interest and where he could visit as he's only been in the portal a few days.