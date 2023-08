Melendez, who is 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, announced his offer on Saturday afternoon via social media.

The junior is one of the most sought-after linebackers in the class of 2025. Melendez is a Rivals Top 200 prospect. He is ranked as the ninth-best ILB prospect in the country, the 28th-best overall prospect in Florida and the 193rd-best overall prospect in the country in the 2025 recruiting class.

His list of offers includes Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCF and USC.