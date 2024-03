Florida State has extended an offer to four-star 2025 tight end prospect Brock Schott from Leo (Ind.) High. Schott, 6-3 and 215-pounds, is ranked as the 10th-best tight end prospect in the country for 2025.

As a junior Schott led his team with 743 yards receiving while hauling in 35 passes and accounting for six scores. He also made 67 tackles including 32 tackles for a loss and 19 sacks playing defensive end/outside linebacker.

Schott has picked up offers from Florida, Colorado, Missouri, Penn State and Ohio State since January. He is reported to have already scheduled an official visit to Ohio State later this year. The rising senior also told the Florida Rivals site that he plans to visit the Gators later this spring or summer, but it wasn't clear whether that would be for an official or unofficial visit.

Please click on the video below to view Schott's HUDL highlights: