With the addition of his Florida State offer, the 6-foot-5 and 210-pound four-star now holds nine total offers. He also holds notable offers from North Carolina, Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

Florida State extended an offer to Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park defensive end Rodney Dunham on Friday. The offer came following Dunham's unofficial visit to FSU on Thursday for spring practice.

Dunham is currently a Rivals250 member for the 2026 class and is ranked as the 190th best prospect in the country. He is also considered to be a top 10 defensive end prospect for the 2026 class and is the 8th-best player in North Carolina according to Rivals.

For Myers Park last season, he totaled 56 tackles and 16 tackles for loss. He is also credited with seven sacks, 20 QB hurries and three interceptions. He also has a field goal block and three pass deflections.

A multi-sport athlete, he also plays baseball for the Myers Park Mustangs.