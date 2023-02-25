FSU offers four-star OT prospect Guerby Lambert
FSU has offered four-star offensive tackle Guerby Lambert from West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial High School. Lambert, who is 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, is one the most highly sought after offensive line prospects in the class of 2024.
He is ranked as the 86th-best overall prospect in the country, the sixth-best offensive tackle prospect and the top recruit in Massachusetts.
Lambert's list of offers includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, and Wisconsin just to name a few.
"Lambert plays in a run heavy offense in high school and he is a dominating run blocker," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "He plays extremely hard and is very physical. If he establishes inside hands, it's over. Lambert does an outstanding job of staying engaged with the defender and continues to run his feet through contact. Has the ability and agility to get to and be an effective blocker on the second level. Like most young players at times, he has a tendency to get a little narrow with his base after contact. There are very few clips of him in pass protection so there will be questions there, but he does show good lateral movement in the few snaps you do see."
