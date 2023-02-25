FSU has offered four-star offensive tackle Guerby Lambert from West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial High School. Lambert, who is 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, is one the most highly sought after offensive line prospects in the class of 2024. He is ranked as the 86th-best overall prospect in the country, the sixth-best offensive tackle prospect and the top recruit in Massachusetts.

Lambert's list of offers includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, and Wisconsin just to name a few.

