Florida State extended a scholarship offer to JUCO defensive back prospect Ashlynd Barker from Iowa Western Community College of Tuesday night. Barker, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, is originally from Columbus (Ga.) Northside High. He signed with Iowa Western in the spring of 2022 and was redshirted last season but will graduate from Iowa Western later this month and will be eligible to sign somewhere this summer and play this fall.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbHNlZWQgdG8gcmVjaWV2ZSBhIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gRmxvcmlkYSBT dGF0ZSDwn42i8J+NoiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoRXJpY0Zpbm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hFcmlj RmlubmV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo QWRhbUZ1bGxlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hBZGFtRnVs bGVyPC9hPiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWl2ZXJG b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVpdmVyRm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82U0doeEpBN3czIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vNlNHaHhKQTd3MzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBc2hseW5kIEJh cmtlciAoQEFzaGx5bmRCYXJrZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQXNobHluZEJhcmtlci9zdGF0dXMvMTY1MzU4ODI2MjA4OTI4NTYz Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Barker had no FBS offers coming out of high school but has picked up offers from New Mexico State, Ball State and Jacksonville State. He is also garnering interest from Oregon State and has planned an official visit there. Barker visited Ball State earlier this spring.

Barker has announced that he will make an official visit to FSU starting on Friday, May 12th.

Please click on the video to see some of Barker's highlights from spring practice earlier this year.