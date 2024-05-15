Florida State extended an offer to Rivals250 prospect Jordan Campbell on Wednesday. Campbell is committed to Miami and has been since November.

"I feel blessed," Campbell told the Osceola after receiving the offer from the Seminoles. "FSU is a school I've had my eye on since the 8th grade."

As a sophomore Campbell attended American High in Miami, where he played wide receiver, defensive end and linebacker.

Campbell told the Osceola that he hasn't spoken with FSU about which position they are recruiting him to play at this point. However, Campbell knows where he wants to line up in college.

"I want to play edge and linebacker," said Campbell matter-of-factly.

And he has already scheduled a date for an unofficial visit to Florida State.

"I will be on-campus June 5th," finished Campbell.

The list of schools to have also offered Campbell include Auburn, West Virginia and Maryland.

The rising junior also runs track.