Florida State offers multiple Rivals250 prospects

New Florida State defensive line coach Terrance Knighton has already begun to make moves in his new position as he extended offers to two Rivals250 prospects in the 2026 class on Monday.

The Seminoles offered Owasso (Okla.) High School defensive tackle Tajh Overton and St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet defensive end Titan Davis.

At 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, Overton is ranked as the No. 163 prospect in the 2026 class. He is also considered to be the No. 12 ranked prospect at his position and the best prospect in Oklahoma. He has a total of 27 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State, also holding offers from LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Tennessee and others.

At 6-5 and 255 pounds, Davis is ranked as the No. 97 prospect in the 2026 class and is a top 100 player in the country. He is also considered to be the No. 6 prospect at his position and the No. 3 prospect in Missouri. Davis has 32 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State, also holding offers from Nebraska, Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon and Missouri.