Florida State extended an offer to four-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown, who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, is Rivals' top linebacker prospect in the nation for 2024 and is ranked as the 20th-best overall prospect in the country.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WZXJ5IGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIEZs b3JpZGEgU3RhdGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9BbnRSb2Q/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoX0FudFJvZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D b2FjaF9Ob3J2ZWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9Ob3J2 ZWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR1JvYkFBc0NuTCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dSb2JBQXNDbkw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgc2FtbXkg YnJvd24g8J+qkCAoQHNhbW15YnJvd25fKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NhbW15YnJvd25fL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIwMjEwNjQwMjUzMjM5 MzA0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMzEsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brown's list of offers reads like a list of college football super powers. He has offers from and already taken unofficial visits to the following schools: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Brown plays on both sided of the ball for Jefferson (Ga.) High and totaled 113 tackles from his inside linebacker spot this past season. He also ran for 1,459 yards and 21 touchdowns on 181 attempts as a running back.