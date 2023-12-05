As we have come to expect Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have wasted no time jumping into the NCAA transfer portal as it looks ahead to next season and beyond. On Tuesday, Pitt defensive end Samuel Okunlola announced that he has received an offer from the Seminoles.

Okunlola, who is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, will be a redshirt sophomore next season and have three years of eligibility remaining. This season, Okunlola played in 11 games for the Panthers and recorded 18 tackles including six TFLs and five sacks. He played in 15 games for Pitt over the last two seasons.

The Brockton, Mass., native is being targeted because of the expected departure of FSU standout defensive Jared Verse to the NFL. Ole Miss, Colorado, Michigan State, Cal and Missouri have also offered Okunlola since the portal opened on Monday.

Okunlola was ranked as the 23rd-best weakside defensive end prospect coming out of high school in 2022.