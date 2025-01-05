FSU offers Rivals Top 100 CB prospect Davon Benjamin

Benjamin, who is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, announced the offer on social media on Saturday night. He is ranked by Rivals as the 66th-best overall prospect in the class of 2026 and the 7th-best cornerback prospects in the country.

Florida State has offered 2026 four-star cornerback prospect Davon Benjamin from Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian High.

Benjamin has over two dozen offers, which also includes Alabama, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, UCLA, USC and Washington, among others.

Please click on the link below to view Benjamin's HUDL highlights.

Davon Benjamin - Hudl