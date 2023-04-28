VanDorselaer, who is 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, is ranked as the 8th-best tight end prospect in the country for the class of 2025 and as the 232nd-best overall prospect in the country.

The rising junior also has offers from Baylor, Colorado, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Wisconsin, Kansas and USC among others. As a sophomore VanDorselaer was credited with four catches for 49 yards in three games. He also plays defensive end for his high school.

First Impressions of Jack VanDorselaer's HUDL highlights: "He was used primarily as a blocker in his high school offense, but you like what you see from a young kid (sophomore film) who plays at a high school that faces very good competition. He is a little more fundamentally sound than most sophomores when it comes to his run blocking. VanDorselaer also has very good feet, and he does a good job of working combo blocks up to the second level. He is physical and will only become better as a blocker as he gets stronger. You don't see many passes thrown his way, but he does do a good job of using his size and length to wall off defenders when he is thrown the ball."

Please click on the link below to view VanDorselaer's HUDL highlights.

Jack VanDorselaer - SO SZN - Jack VanDorselaer highlights - Hudl