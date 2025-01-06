FSU offers Rivals100 OT prospect Chancellor Barclay

Florida State has offered 2026 four-star offensive tackle Chancellor Barclay. The 6-foot-4 and 280-pound Orlando (Fla.) First Academy rising senior announced the offer via social media on Monday morning.

Barclay was on FSU's campus the weekend before Christmas for an unofficial visit with the Seminoles. The offer being extended to Barclay was really just a formality. Barclay had been offered by new FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand when he was the offensive line coach at UCF.