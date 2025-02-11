FSU offers Rivals250 and 2026's 4th highest ranked S prospect Chace Calicut

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff continue to try and make their mark in the Lone Star state during the 2026 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, FSU offered four-star safety prospect Chace Calicut from Houston (TX) North Shore High. Calicut is ranked by Rivals as the fourth-best safety prospect in his class and the 12th-best overall prospect.

The rising senior has had four FutureCast predictions put in for him in January, with all four Rivals team, regional or national analyst projecting Calicut to Texas. So, FSU's coaches have their work cut out for them in playing catch up in Calicut's recruiting process. His only reported unofficial visit this calendar year was to Texas.

One thing that may help the Seminoles is that Calicut was offered by Nebraska last spring when now FSU defensive assistants Tony White, Terrance Knighton and Evan Cooper were on the Cornhuskers' staff.

Calicut's list of offers also includes North Carolina, Miami, Washington, Missouri, Minnesota, Oregon, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.