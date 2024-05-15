Florida State extended an offers to Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin School linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali and Walker (La.) High School offensive tackle Charlie Ward on Wednesday afternoon. A Rivals250 member for the 2026 class, Balogoun-Ali is ranked as the 161st-best prospect in the class by Rivals. He is also considered to be the 29th best prospect in Florida and the 9th-best outside linebacker in the country. Balogoun-Ali holds 22 offers with the addition of his offer from the Seminoles. He also holds notable offers from Florida, Miami, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse and Tennessee among others.

He is coming off a sophomore season where he lead the Benjamin Buccaneers in tackles, totaling 64 tackles and 12 tackles for loss on the season. He was also credited with a sack and an interception. Balogoun-Ali also played tight end during the season and caught seven passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns. He also recently won MVP honors at Rivals Camp Miami on April 7. "It feels great, a top program with a winning culture," Balogoun-Ali said of the offer. "It means a whole lot to be recognized by FSU... They let me know that I was a top priority during this contact period and I look forward to this building relations," he later added.