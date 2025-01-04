FSU offers Rivals250 TE and Tennessee commit Carson Sneed

While most of FSU's recruiting efforts have been focused on bringing players for 2025 via the NCAA transfer portal, Mike Norvell and his staff are also continuing to build for the long-term future.

Sneed, who has been committed to Tennessee since August 2024, has received more than three dozen FBS offers at this point in his recruitment. As a junior this past season, Sneed hauled in 33 passes for 409 yards and six touchdowns.

In additions to his offers from FSU and Tennessee, Sneed also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss among others.

Sneed is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and ranked as the 166th-best overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and the 8th-best tight end prospect in the country.