Florida State extended an offer to class of 2024 wide receiver prospect Ernest Campbell on Monday. Campbell, who is 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, is from Refugio (Tex.) High School. He is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the 39th-best WR in the country in the class of 2024.

What Campbell lacks in size, he makes up for in speed. He is the back-to-back 2A 100-meter champion in Texas. His personal-best in the 100 meters is 10.25 seconds. That speed has led to offers from a list of schools that includes Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, TCU and Texas A&M.

Campbell caught 35 passes for 597 yards in 15 games last season. He also ran for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Campbell also returns kick and punts.

