Nichols, who is 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, is from Ijamsville (MD) Oakdale High School. He is rated as the three-star prospect and is ranked as the 37th-best SDE prospect in the class of 2024.

Nichols also has offers from and has taken unofficial visits to Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. He also has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State and Ole Miss among others.

Please click on the link below to view Nichol's HUDL highlights.

Dominic Nichols - Hudl