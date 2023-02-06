While it was a slow weekend for FSU on the recruiting front compared to the previous three weekends that saw head coach Mike Norvell and his staff host prospects from the recruiting classes of 2024 and 2025, it wasn't quite an off weekend. On Sunday the Seminoles extended an offer to three-star cornerback prospect Jon Mitchell from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin High.

Mitchell, who is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, is ranked as the 42nd-best cornerback prospect in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the 67th-best overall prospect in Florida. He also has offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, USC, UCF and Wisconsin among others.

FSU hosted Mitchell on an unofficial visit on January 14. He has also taken unofficial visits to Mississippi State, UCF, Penn State and Northwestern.



