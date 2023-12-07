Florida defensive tackle Chris McClellan jumped in the transfer portal on Thursday morning and quickly picked up offers from Florida State, among a number of Power 5 schools.

McClellan has 46 tackles and two sacks in two seasons at Florida, including three tackles in the game against FSU in November.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound McClellan spent two seasons in Gainesville. He was a four-star prospect coming out of Tulsa (Okla.) Owasso High. McClellan was considered the No. 1 player in Oklahoma in the class of 2022.

Besides FSU, McClellan has reported offers from Missouri, Auburn, Mississippi State, Colorado and SMU.

FSU coaches have been active in the portal and have also shown interest in Pitt DE transfer Samuel Okunlola and Duke DE transfer R.J. Oben.