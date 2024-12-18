FSU offers Wake Forest OT Keagen Trost

Florida State offered Wake Forest offensive tackle Keagen Trost on Tuesday night. The senior from Kankakee (Ill.) High originally signed with Morgan State out of high school as part of their 2019 recruiting class before transferring to Indiana State in 2020 and then Wake Forest his past offseason.

Trost started 11 games for Wake Forest in 2024, logging 766 snaps from scrimmage. He played over 600 snaps at right tackle and over 100 snaps at left tackle for the Deacon Demons. According to PFF stats, Trost gave up 15 total quarterback pressures in 486 pass-blocking situations.

At Morgan State, Trost saw action in four games with two starts as a true freshman. He transferred to Indiana State in 2020 and was redshirted that season. During the 2021 though 2023 seasons, Trost would see action in 22 games, where he would make 12 starts for the Sycamores.

Trost is reported to be visiting Nebraska on Wednesday, followed by a visit to Mississippi State on Thursday. Besides FSU's offer, he has also received offers from Pitt, Kansas, Virginia, Cal, Northwestern, Arizona and Stanford since entering the portal after the retirement of Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson earlier this week.