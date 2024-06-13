Florida State is expected to host as many as seven 2025 prospects on official visits this weekend. The list of visitors includes WR Malik Clark, WR Kaliq Lockett, WR Joshua Moore, DT Justus Terry, LB Zaydarius Rainey-Sale and S Jordan Young. Running back Iverson Howard was originally scheduled to visit this weekend but there is now some question as to whether that visit will come to fruition.

Advertisement

Clark wasn't offered by Florida State until late May. However, the offer landed the Seminoles among the top five teams he is considering along with Auburn, NC State, North Carolina and South Carolina. He has already taken official visits with the Gamecocks and Tar Heels. Clark will visit NC State after his trip to Tallahassee this weekend.

This will be Lockett's second visit to Tallahassee. He has taken official visits to LSU and Texas A&M already and will visit Alabama, which was recently scheduled after his Florida State visit. His last official visit is scheduled with Texas for the weekend of June 21. Heading into this weekend FSU is considered to be in Lockett's top three alongside the Aggies and Longhorns.

Moore has already taken official visits to Florida and Miami and will visit Georgia after this trip to Florida State this weekend. Here is what Moore recently had to say about the four contenders in his recruitment: Miami: "I like KB (Kevin Beard). He's a real genuine, good receivers coach." Florida State: "Look at last year, they're producing right now. I went to practice and I liked what I saw. What they did with Hykeem Williams, they're looking good." Florida: "They've got it all. Good receivers coach, good background. Not with wins-wise, last year, but they're putting receivers in the NFL. And there's a lot of support there." Georgia: "UGA is UGA. Great coaches, got a good relationship with the new receiver's coach (James Coley). Great head coach (Kirby Smart). Just everything that I need."

Terry had been committed to Georgia for over a year before flipping to Southern Cal in late March while on an unofficial visit with the Trojans. He has already taken his official visit to Georgia and will visit USC on the weekend of June 21. This is thought to be a battle between UGA and USC, but getting Terry to Tallahassee for a summer official visit will keep them in the game to land his signature in December.

Rainey-Sale was offered by Florida State after he camped with the Seminoles last summer. He has already taken official visits to UCLA, Oregon State and Washington. Rainey-Sale will visit Oklahoma next week after his trip to Tallahassee. As of two weeks ago, UCLA was thought to be the leader for the talented linebacker. Alabama, Oregon and Miami are also in the mix with Rainey-Sale, but he hasn't set official visit dates with any of those schools for this summer.

This will be Young's second visit to Tallahassee with his last coming in February. Young was at Clemson this past weekend and the Tigers were the presumed leader heading into his official visit window. After his visit to FSU, he will head to NC State for a mid-week visit followed by a visit to Michigan. He doesn't plan on making a final decision until mid-October.