FSU officially welcomes Herb Hand as offensive line coach

Florida State has hired renowned offensive line coach Herb Hand, FSU head coach Mike Norvell announced Tuesday.

Hand reunites with Norvell, who he coached with at Tulsa, and FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who he has previously worked with at Tulsa, Auburn and UCF. Hand has coached offensive lines that blocked for rushers that broke the program’s career rushing records at West Virginia, Tulsa and Vanderbilt and, most recently, helped RJ Harvey post the second-highest career rushing total in UCF history.

“I’m excited to bring Herb Hand on staff as our offensive line coach,” Norvell said. “He has a remarkable career and has demonstrated the ability to develop offensive line units that allow for playmakers to shine. I’ve seen firsthand his technical expertise and ability to connect with recruits and players to share that knowledge. Having Herb on our staff will be a great benefit to not only our offensive linemen, but the program as a whole.”

Hand brings 25 years of coaching experience at the FBS level, with stops at Clemson, West Virginia, Tulsa, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Auburn, Texas and UCF. He has been part of six conference championship teams and three more that won division crowns, and he has coached 40 all-conference performers.

Hand coached eight all-conference linemen while helping UCF produce a top-10 rushing attack in each of the last three seasons as the Knights ranked seventh in 2024 with an average of 248.1 yards per game after ranking fourth in 2023 and ninth in 2022. The 2023 team also was eighth in the country in total offense, averaging 487.0 yards per game, fourth in third-down conversion percentage and eighth in passing yards per completion.

UCF’s 2024 offense ranked 16th nationally in total offense behind first-team All-Big 12 running back RJ Harvey who ranked in the top five nationally in all-purpose yards, points per game, rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns. Hand wrapped up his first season in Orlando with 288 rushing yards in a win over Florida in the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl before helping the Knights reach the 2022 AAC Championship Game with an offense that averaged 469.6 yards per game to rank 16th in the country in total offense.

His time at Texas produced nine All-Big 12 linemen that helped the Longhorns earn three bowl wins, including a victory over No. 6 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to conclude the 2018 season. In 2020, left tackle Samuel Cosmi earned first-team all-conference and third-team All-America accolades before being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I’m very excited and honored to join the coaching staff at Florida State,” Hand said. “The rich history and tradition of excellence within the Seminole program is unrivaled, and I am truly honored to represent the Garnet and Gold. This will be my second time working with Mike Norvell, so I know the type of passion he brings on a daily basis. I look forward to serving Coach Norvell, our players and the community of Tallahassee to the best of my abilities in my role as offensive line coach. Go Noles!”

Scouting report: Why Herb Hand?

Hand worked with Malzahn for two seasons at Auburn, where he produced a Joe Moore Award finalist unit in 2017 led by first-team All-American and the conference’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, Braden Smith. The line also blocked for running back Kerryon Johnson, the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year and a second-team All-American. That year, the Tigers were one of five teams in the country to average at least 230 passing yards and 215 rushing yards per game and also broke the school’s single-season record by scoring at least 40 points in eight games. The 2016 Auburn offensive line featured two All-Americans and three All-SEC selections. Running back Kamryn Pettway ranked 11th in the country with his SEC-best average of 122.4 rushing yards per game.

Before his time at Auburn, Hand spent two seasons as Penn State’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach. In 2015, his group paved the way for Big Ten Freshman of the Year Saquon Barkley to break the program’s freshman rushing record with 1,076 yards on the ground. Hand’s first season in Happy Valley produced second-round NFL Draft pick Donovan Smith who went on to a nine-year NFL career that included wins in Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay and Super Bowl LVIII with Kansas City.

Hand coached the offensive line at Vanderbilt for four seasons from 2010-13 and added run game coordinator responsibilities in 2013. With Hand as the run game coordinator, the Commodores rushed for 34 touchdowns, including a single-season school-record 14 rushing scores by Jerron Seymour. Prior to Seymour’s breakout performance, Hand’s offensive line helped Zac Stacy break Vanderbilt records for rushing yards in a season and in a career.

Hand joined the Vanderbilt staff after three years at Tulsa. With Norvell, Malzahn and Hand on staff, Tulsa put together the best offense in the nation. The 2007 offense averaged 543.9 yards and 41.1 points per game before improving to 569.9 yards and 47.2 points per game in 2008. Tulsa led the nation in total offense in 2007 and ranked second nationally in total offense and scoring offense in 2008. In 2009, Hand and Norvell continued the run by marking the first time in program history the Golden Hurricane had a 1,000-yard receiver in three consecutive seasons.

Before his time at Tulsa, Hand was the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at West Virginia from 2001-06, helping the Mountaineers win three conference championships and earn five consecutive bowl appearances. The 2006 team finished 11-2 after defeating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and produced an offense that ranked No. 2 nationally in rushing, No. 3 in scoring and No. 4 in total offense.

Hand began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant coaching linebackers at West Virginia Wesleyan. He was then defensive coordinator at Glenville State from 1994-96, helping the Pioneers win three straight conference championships, before moving to Concord College as defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator in 1997 and 1998. He moved into FBS coaching as an offensive graduate assistant at Clemson in 1999 and 2000, helping the Tigers reach the Peach Bowl and the Gator Bowl.

Hand earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Hamilton College in 1990 and completed his master’s degree in business administration from West Virginia Wesleyan in 1993. He was a three-year starter on the offensive line at Hamilton College, where he also served as a team captain and earned All-New England Small College Athletic Conference honors in 1989.

Hand and his wife, Debbie, have two sons, Trey and Cade, and one daughter, Bailey.

Herb Hand Coaching History

2025- Florida State Offensive Line Coach

2021-24 UCF Offensive Line Coach

2018-20 Texas co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

2016-17 Auburn Offensive Line Coach

2014-15 Penn State Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

2013 Vanderbilt Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

2010-12 Vanderbilt Offensive Line Coach

2009 Tulsa Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

2008 Tulsa co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach/Director of Recruiting

2007 Tulsa co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

2001-06 West Virginia Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

1999-2000 Clemson Graduate Assistant

1997-98 Concord College Defensive Coordinator/Special Teams Coordinator

1994-96 Glenville State Defensive Coordinator

1991-93 West Virginia Wesleyan Graduate Assistant