Three stops left.

That's all Willie Taggart has left for his spring booster tour. A stop on Thursday in Brevard County, another one a week later in Ocala and a final one on May 31 in Miami.

While Taggart always maintains an upbeat attitude when speaking with the fans, it's a safe bet that he's a tad bit tired of answering the same questions again and again.

Why will the 2019 season be better than 2018?

Is there help coming for the offensive line?

Has he found an incinerator for the turnover backpack?

OK, so the last one hasn't actually been asked in that fashion. But the topic has certainly been raised ... and Taggart has at least hinted that the Seminoles will go sans backpack this fall. So there's some good news for you.

When it comes to the more important topic of why the Seminoles will be improved this fall, Taggart frequently rattles off a number of reasons.

He points to the changes on his coaching staff and the confidence he has in new offensive assistants Kendal Briles, Randy Clements and Ron Dugans. He mentions that roughly 65 percent of his roster last season was freshmen and sophomores, and those players will be a year older and stronger. And he says he now knows his players better and understands their strengths and weaknesses.

But if there is one overriding reason for Taggart's optimism heading into this summer, he said it's the reports he has gotten from the Seminoles' offseason workouts. During an interview with reporters at the ACC meetings last week in Amelia Island and again during his tour stop in Tampa on Saturday, Taggart used the phrase "night and day" to describe the difference from a year ago.

"You don't hear anybody bitching and moaning," Taggart said. "They're out working. And sometimes they want more, but we can't give them more because of time [regulations]. That's what's great -- that they want to work on those things. ...

"Not one time have they made an excuse about last year. They've owned it. And they're looking forward to making sure that it doesn't happen again. Heck yeah, I'm happy. Excited about our guys. Can't wait."