It has been a busy spring already for multi-sport standout MJ Morris, who plays both football and baseball. On Sunday, the focus was on football, and Morris was one of the marquee participants in the Under Armour camp near Atlanta.

"I had a great time competing with the best," the four-star prospect said. "I felt I was really accurate today. Only missed a few [throws], and my timing was really good on the passes. I would say getting my release a little quicker is the thing I'm working on the most and want to improve on. Getting that ball out of my hands."

Just a few weeks ago, Morris confirmed with Warchant.com that Florida State is his leader in recruiting, and he reiterated that point on Sunday.

"Yes sir, they are. FSU is my leader," the Rivals250 quarterback said. "I really love Florida State. Just my comfort with everyone on the staff is there consistently all the time. I mean they are always making sure they stay on me. But it's not pressure."

The communication between Morris and the Seminoles has been so frequent that the quarterback said he received a text message from FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham just before Sunday's camp.