Florida State opened up at No. 10 in the preseason coaches' poll, which was released on Monday.

The Seminoles, who open the 2024 season on Aug. 24 against Georgia Tech in Ireland, are the highest ranked ACC team.

Georgia was picked No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Alabama.

The full coaches' poll can be viewed here.

Other ACC ranked teams include Clemson at No. 14, Miami at No. 19 and NC State at No. 22.

