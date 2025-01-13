FSU opens at No. 9 in D1baseball rankings

Florida State opened at No. 9 in the D1baseball.com preseason rankings, which were released on Monday morning.

FSU went 49-17 in 2024, making a run in the College World Series with wins over Virginia and North Carolina before being eliminated by Tennessee.

Texas A&M is ranked first in the preseason top 25, followed by Virginia, LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Other ranked ACC programs: No. 6 North Carolina, No. 11 Duke, No. 13 NC State, No. 14 Wake Forest and No. 15 Clemson.

Florida is ranked 10th. The Seminoles will play UF three times, one apiece in Tallahassee, Gainesville and Jacksonville.

Fans in Tallahassee can see a number of projected top-25 matchups as FSU plays host to Wake Forest (April 4-6), Virginia (April 17-19), Clemson (May 2-4) and North Carolina (May 15-17).

FSU opens the 2025 season with James Madison on Feb. 14 in the start of a three-game series at Dick Howser Stadium.

2025 FSU schedule