"It was a great experience again," Itete said on seeing the coaching staff again. "We got to go deeper and talk about a lot of stuff, how things are going to go and how the recruiting process has been to me. They were very in touch with me and my family and that's a great thing for me. I can't wait to come down and keep working."

After committing to Florida State on July 29, Itete had been unable to return to visit the Seminoles during the regular season. Now that the season is finished, the Modesto (Calif.) Central Catholic product finally was able to visit and bond with people he will soon consider family.

Florida State commit and three-star tackle Manasse Itete wrapped up his official visit to FSU on Sunday morning.

Itete was able to speak with offensive line coach Alex Atkins about what things will look like once he enrolls.

"He talked with me about getting better every day," Itete said. "We have a bigger picture that we have to see but at the end of the day we have to put in work and just keep getting better every day."

Itete also got the chance to meet with some of his future teammates and introduce himself, since he had not been around as much as some other commits in the class.

"Being with other players. The ones that are already here and then I have my guy Blake (Nichelson)," Itete said. "I talk to him a lot and I introduced myself to other players. They've been great to us."

When asked about how different it felt visiting Florida State as a commit instead of as a recruit, Manasse admitted that it did feel different.

"It was very different. Florida State is special," Itete said. "Coach Atkins, Darrick Yray... Darrick is like my family. We have that connection. It was like visiting my family."

In addition to other activities throughout the weekend, Itete also got to witness practice — a practice that he described as short but very physical. He noted the relationships between the players and coaches.

"You can see the brotherhood — there is so much love," Itete said. "They are coaching them hard but after practice it's all love."

While he will be signing his national letter of intent on Early Signing Day, Itete will not be enrolling until June.