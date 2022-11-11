Florida State left Orlando with even fewer healthy players. But it was another humbling defeat in a season of growing pains — including a rebounding disparity unlike any the Seminoles have had in recent memory.

Darin Green Jr. scored 17 points against his former team and Cam Corhen had 12 points, but FSU was badly outrebounded 52-22 and UCF took a 68-54 win on Friday night. UCF had 24 offensive rebounds that led to 22 second-chance points.

FSU (0-2) also lost its only true center, Naheem McLeod, to what appeared to a foot injury in the first half. McLeod did not play in the second half and was later wearing a boot while on the FSU bench.

UCF held a stunning 28-8 rebounding edge after the first half, including 16 offensive rebounds that led to 13 second-chance points. While Green had seven points on 3 of 4 shooting, the halfcourt offense wasn’t crisp and the Seminoles banked on 16 fast-break points in the first half but UCF led 39-29 at the break.

But the Seminoles’ issues didn’t stop at rebounding. The Seminoles’ half-court offense was often disjointed and FSU’s communication on defense was lacking, too. Matthew Cleveland fouled out with five points on 2 of 5 shooting, with a few baskets in transition and his jumpers misfiring. He also had three rebounds.

Cam Fletcher looked more confident , going 4 of 7 on shots inside the arc, and he had 11 points. FSU trailed by eight after Fletcher's layup early in the second half, but the Seminoles could not cut the deficit any further.

Jayhlon Young scored 17 points and Taylor Hendricks had 15 points for UCF (1-1).