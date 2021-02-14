"Really just got back home after last season got shut down and really wanted to work on getting in better condition and better shape to come back and play a full season in the outfield," Martin said.

With Florida State's 2021 season fast approaching next weekend, Martin is sporting a new look and even greater aspirations. The Tampa product has reshaped his body during the offseason, dropping pounds and adding muscle, and now is listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds after playing last year at 210.

The Florida State outfielder earned Freshman All-America honors in 2019 by hitting .315 with four home runs and 54 RBIs. Then in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Martin led the Seminoles with a .324 batting average in 17 games.

Robby Martin already was one of the bright young stars of college baseball.

No one was more excited to see Martin's physical transformation than FSU head coach Mike Martin Jr.

As well as the outfielder had played in his first season-plus as a Seminole, Martin Jr. knew he could take his game to another level. And when the team was sent home last March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head coach encouraged Martin to use that down time to improve his conditioning and quickness.

"To be a better defender, to be a better runner," Martin Jr. said. "To make yourself more valuable. And he took it to heart. He's a smart guy that knew he needed to do it. And he's been playing very well."

It's not as if Martin wasn't a good athlete during his first two years on campus. He ranked second on the team with 17 doubles as a freshman, and he has turned in a number of impressive defensive plays. During last season's 2-0 win at No. 1 Florida, Martin robbed the Gators of a home run at the right-field wall.

While he is undoubtedly running even better now, the redshirt sophomore said the biggest benefit so far has been improved stamina.

"Just being out there in practice going easy and not being too drained or too tired," Martin said. "Whether that's working out or just our longer practices. It's just been easier to get through 'em. Just feeling better."

He is not alone.

Florida State already boasted one of the country's better outfields in Martin, Elijah Cabell and Reese Albert, and that group could be poised to take a significant leap in 2021. Reese is finally healthy after battling injuries throughout his Seminole career, and Cabell has bulked up to 225 pounds after playing at closer to 200 last season.

While FSU's coaches wanted Martin to slim down a little, Cabell's weight gain also was by design. They believe he could be one of the top power hitters in college baseball.

The regular season won't begin until FSU hosts North Florida next weekend for a three-game series, but the outfielders' teammates are already impressed with the results.

"When you see them back again in the fall, back in August, you're just like, 'Wow guys,'" redshirt sophomore infielder Nander de Sedas said. "You can tell the guys were putting in the work and trying to get better."