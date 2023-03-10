After a less than ideal outing against Florida Gulf Coast the previous week, RHP Jackson Baumeister struck out a career-high nine batters in what was the beginning of a pitching clinic by both teams in Florida State's 3-2 victory against Pittsburgh.

"I thought our guys pitched great," Head Coach Link Jarrett said. "Baumeister is continuing to evolve and figure things out. The sequencing of pitches and the ability to be a little more consistent with his stuff will allow his game to blossom."

The Seminoles (10-3, 1-0 ACC) found themselves in a pitcher's duel early on as both Baumeister and Panthers' starter Jack Sokol went back and forth striking out batters. Between the two starters, they struck out 18 batters. 33 batters in total struck out in the 12 inning affair.

Pittsburgh (7-6, 0-1 ACC) was able to break the deadlock with a one-run inning in the 4th. Left fielder AJ Nessler singled to left field to bring home a run, resulting in Baumeister's only blemish on the day. He was able to work two more innings before being pulled in the 6th.

Florida State was not without opportunities to counter, as it had multiple runners on base with one out on three separate occasions but was unable to capitalize until the bottom of the 6th inning. FSU was able to take the lead on a pair of RBI singles by Cade Bush and Nander De Sedas.

The Seminoles were not able to hold it as Pittsburgh was able to plate a run in the 8th on a fielder's choice in the infield. The score remained tied for the remainder of regulation.

Connor Whittaker, who had taken over for Baumeister in the 6th, carried his strong outing from the pen over into extra innings. Like Baumeister, Whittaker struck out a career-high of nine batters.

"Whittaker had great command of all of his pitches," Jarrett said. "His ability to throw two secondary pitches that are good (is key). It's really hard to match up with the kind of staggering of the lineup."

Although the Panthers threatened to take the lead in extra innings, 6-3 double plays by shortstop Jordan Carrion in back-to-back innings kept the game tied. Both plays saw Carrion nearly tumble over the bag on the throw to first.

In the bottom of the 12th inning, Cam Smith singled over the second baseman's head to get Florida State the baserunner it needed. James Tibbs was able to follow that up by squeaking a grounder past the second baseman.

After Jaime Ferrer was intentionally walked, Carrion found a gap amongst five infielders to delivery FSU the win after a slugfest of a pitching duel.

"I was just trying to hit something hard," Carrion said. "I wasn't trying to do too much because I felt like earlier I was thinking too much and trying to do too much earlier in the game. That last at-bat I just wanted to simplify things and hit the ball hard and it found the hole."

Despite not having the type of game he wanted up until extra innings, Carrion's key defensive plays and timely batting was able to give the Seminoles the leg up in the series.

Up Next

Florida State and Pittsburgh will face off on Saturday in Game 2 at 3 p.m. Wyatt Crowell will be making his first career start. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra.