After a less than ideal outing against Florida Gulf Coast the previous week, RHP Jackson Baumeister struck out a career-high nine batters in what was the beginning of a pitching clinic by both teams in Florida State's 3-2 victory against Pittsburgh.

The Seminoles (10-3, 1-0 ACC) found themselves in a pitcher's duel early on as both Baumeister and Panthers' starter Jack Sokol went back and forth striking out batters. Between the two starters, they struck out 18 batters. Between both sides, 33 batters struck out in the 12 inning affair.

Pittsburgh (7-6, 0-1 ACC) was able to break the deadlock with a one-run inning in the 4th. Left fielder AJ Nessler singled to left field to bring home a run, resulting in Baumeister's only blemish on the day. He was able to work two more innings before being pulled in the 6th.

Florida State was not without opportunities to counter, as it had multiple runners on base with one out on three separate occasions but was unable to capitalize until the bottom of the 6th inning. The Seminoles were able to take the lead on a pair of RBI singles by Cade Bush and Nander De Sedas.

The Seminoles were not able to hold it as Pittsburgh was able to plate a run in the 8th on a fielder's choice in the infield. The score remained tied for the remainder of regulation.

Connor Whittaker, who had taken over for Baumeister in the 6th, carried his strong outing from the pen over into extra innings. Like Baumeister, Whittaker struck out a career-high of nine batters.

Although the Panthers threatened to take the lead in extra innings, 6-3 double plays by shortstop Jordan Carrion in back-to-back innings kept the game tied. In the bottom of the 12th inning, Cam Smith singled over the second baseman's head to get Florida State the baserunner it needed. James Tibbs was able to follow that up by squeaking a grounder past the second baseman.

After Jaime Ferrer was intentionally walked, Carrion found a gap amongst five infielders to delivery FSU the win after a slugfest of a pitching duel.

Despite not having the type of game he wanted up until extra innings, Carrion's key defensive plays and timely batting was able to give the Seminoles the leg up in the series.

Up Next

Florida State and Pittsburgh will face off on Saturday in Game 2 at 3 p.m. Wyatt Crowell will be making his first career start. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra.