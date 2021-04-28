After months of speculation and debate, Florida State's football stadium will continue to bear the name of former university president Doak S. Campbell for the foreseeable future.

The naming came into question last summer when a former FSU football player started an online petition stating that Campbell held segregationist views during his time in office.

At the direction of FSU President John Thrasher, the university's task force on anti-racism, equity and inclusion took on the matter several months ago and took a formal vote on Wednesday.

The panel voted not to remove Campbell's name.

The panel also voted to add a high-profile tribute to the contributions of minority student-athletes at the stadium.

