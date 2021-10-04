FSU pass defense showing signs of improvement heading into major UNC test
On paper, it looks like a mismatch of epic proportions.
The Florida State pass defense enters this week ranked No. 103 in the nation, allowing 256.2 yards per game. The Seminoles have given up 11 passing touchdowns while recording just three interceptions.
This Saturday, the Seminoles will travel to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on a North Carolina squad that boasts one of the nation's top passing attacks.
Led by star quarterback Sam Howell, the Tar Heels rank 15th nationally at 309.6 passing yards per game; they have thrown for 15 touchdowns against four interceptions.
"They're not having a problem throwing the football right now," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said Monday afternoon. "The ball's getting completed. He's got great numbers, and he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country."
As much as FSU's pass defense has struggled this season, the Seminoles do feel like they're making positive strides.
In the six quarters since halftime of the Louisville game, FSU has surrendered just 187 yards through the air on 20-of-37 passing. That's an average of 31.2 yards per quarter and just 5.05 yards per attempt.
In the first 14 quarters of this season, the Seminoles allowed opponents to throw for an average of 78.1 yards per quarter and 8.41 yards per attempt.
Granted, four of those quarters came Saturday against Syracuse, which boasts the least dynamic passing offense in the ACC and one of the worst in the country. But FSU's coaches are still encouraged by what they've seen as of late.
"For the last game and a half, I think our secondary is really taking some positive steps," head coach Mike Norvell said.
The stats bear that out.
In each of Florida State's first three games, the Seminoles' opponents threw the ball better against them than they have on average this season. And two comparisons stand out in particular.
* Notre Dame passed for 366 yards against FSU in the season opener and averaged 10.5 yards per attempt. In their other four games, the Irish are averaging 259 yards and 6.9 per attempt.
* Jacksonville State threw for 242 yards against the Seminoles and averaged 6.4 per attempt. In their other four games, the Gamecocks are passing for an average of 178.5 yards and 5.71 per attempt.
