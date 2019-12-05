There's still no official word on Florida State's next head football coach, but on Thursday the university revealed what it's paying the search firm hired to lead the charge.

As part of an agreement between FSU and Chicago-based DHR International, the Seminoles are paying a $100,000 flat fee plus expenses to conduct its head coaching search.

The contract, which was signed by FSU President John Thrasher and DHR's Glenn Sugiyama, is dated Nov. 4, 2019 -- one day after Willie Taggart was fired with three games remaining in his second season as head coach.

CYBER MONDAY EXTENDED: ** Get 50% off a new Warchant subscription **