FSU paying DHR International $100,000-plus for football coaching search
There's still no official word on Florida State's next head football coach, but on Thursday the university revealed what it's paying the search firm hired to lead the charge.
As part of an agreement between FSU and Chicago-based DHR International, the Seminoles are paying a $100,000 flat fee plus expenses to conduct its head coaching search.
The contract, which was signed by FSU President John Thrasher and DHR's Glenn Sugiyama, is dated Nov. 4, 2019 -- one day after Willie Taggart was fired with three games remaining in his second season as head coach.
The contract was released Thursday following an earlier public records request by Warchant and other media outlets.
“Glenn has been outstanding in assisting with our coaching search,” FSU athletics director David Coburn said in a released statement. “We appreciate his professionalism, and we have benefited from the breadth of his relationships throughout the industry. His work has been invaluable.”
Per the agreement, FSU will pay $50,000 up front and the other $50,000 after the next head coach accepts an offer. The university will pay an additional $12,000 in expected administrative expenses, as well as other incidental expenses that arise through the search.
If Florida State cancels the search in the first 60 days, it will be required to pay a prorated portion of the contract.
The university also will receive what amounts to a two-year guarantee on the search. If the candidate who is hired either leaves voluntarily or is fired within two years, the firm will do a subsequent search at no charge.
Taggart was fired after falling to 9-12 in less than two seasons as head coach.
