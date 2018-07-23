Willie Taggart was asked multiple times at ACC Kickoff last week just how big the gap was between Clemson and the rest of the conference.



Taggart hesitated each time answering the question, saying he didn't think his Florida State Seminoles were that far behind the three-time defending ACC champions.

"But to be the best," Taggart said, "you've got to beat the best."

And according to a poll of 148 media members who were in Charlotte for the ACC Kickoff event, Clemson is once again expected to be the best in the conference. The Tigers were named the preseason champion on 139 of the 148 ballots cast. Miami got five votes, N.C. State received two and Florida State and Virginia Tech got one each.

As far as voting for the Atlantic Division crown, Clemson finished with 1,031 total points from voters. Florida State finished a distant second with 789 points, followed by N.C. State at 712. Boston College (545), Louisville (422), Wake Forest (413) and Syracuse (232) rounded out the voting.

Clemson has won the last three ACC Championships. The Tigers' current run came on the heels of Florida State winning three in a row from 2012 to 2014.

Miami, which has never won the ACC and only appeared in one conference title game, was selected as the preseason favorite to win the Coastal Division. The Hurricanes got 122 first-place votes and amassed 998 total points. Virginia Tech, FSU's season-opening opponent, finished second with 838 points.

Here is a full rundown of the voting:

ACC Championship Votes

1. Clemson – 139

2. Miami 5

3. N.C. State 2

T4: Florida State 1

T4: Virginia Tech 1

Atlantic Division (First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Clemson (145) – 1,031

2. Florida State (1) – 789

3. NC State (2) – 712

4. Boston College – 545

5. Louisville – 422

6. Wake Forest – 413

7. Syracuse – 232

Coastal Division (First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Miami (122) – 998

2. Virginia Tech (16) – 838

3. Georgia Tech (8) – 654

4. Duke (1) – 607

5. Pitt – 420

6. North Carolina (1) – 370

7. Virginia – 257