Florida State picked up the first commitment of its 2025 recruiting class when wide receiver DL Hardison announced via Twitter tonight that he has given his pledge to head coach Mike Norvell to be a Seminole two years from now.

Hardison, 5-10 and 160-pounds, is second on his team in receptions (18) and receiving yards (283) through eight games for Melbourne (Fla,) Eau Gallie High School this season.

The high school sophomore also has offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Nebraska, NC State and Texas A&M among others.