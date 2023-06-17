Florida State’s pitching coach in 2023 will be named the head coach at Navy. The news was initially reported by Baseball America, confirmed to the Osceola and shared by Navy as an official announcement mere hours later.

Chuck Ristano’s time in Tallahassee was a short one — and Link Jarrett is now seeking to fill multiple coaching jobs this offseason.

Ristano had been a Notre Dame assistant coach and remained on staff when Link Jarrett was hired there in 2020. He joined Jarrett at FSU (23-31) for a challenging year in which Wyatt Crowell’s injury and the lack of pitching depth were major storylines and part of the reason why the Seminoles missed the postseason.

FSU’s team ERA was 5.75, a run more than the 2022 team. But that staff was also more experienced with the likes of Parker Messick, Bryce Hubbart, Jonah Scolaro and Davis Hare.

Jarrett now has the opportunity to fill three assistant coach positions. Rich Wallace left to become UCF’s head coach and the NCAA will allow for a third full-time assistant beginning July 1.

One FSU staff member who could be promoted is Brad Vanderglas.

