Jordan Travis' Florida State teammates took to social media to share their love and support for the quarterback, who was injured in the first quarter of Saturday's game. Many of them shared a post with #FinishFor13.

Travis has posted on social media from his hospital bed, and he has shared his support for Brock Glenn after his first college touchdown as well as said he is doing well.

Below are some tweets from Seminoles. (All of them are identified with the exception of Darrell Jackson's Big Productions account.)