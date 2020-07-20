"We can't even talk about FSU being a developmental program anymore. They are a solid program," Rivals basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans said.

Both guards are listed at 6-foot-6 and rated among the top 50 prospects in the nation, and most recruiting analysts believe Cleveland will choose the 'Noles on Tuesday over Michigan, Kansas, Stanford and N.C. State.

But even by the Seminoles' ever-rising standards, Tuesday could be a momentous day if they land four-star Atlanta shooting guard Matthew Cleveland . FSU already has a commitment from four-star guard Bryce McGowens , which means the Seminoles could be bringing in two of the top 10 scoring guards in the country for the class of 2021.

With the way the Florida State men's basketball program has recruited in recent years, it's not exactly big news when the Seminoles land a high-profile prospect or an elite recruiting class.

Evans pointed out that FSU assistant coach Charlton Young, who previously recruited players like Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker out of Georgia, is the "point man" here as well.

"He's done a tremendous job, along with the entire staff," Evans said. "Leonard Hamilton is one of the hardest-recruiting coaches in America, along with his staff, and it shows. C.Y. and Leonard have done a great of showing Matthew the fit there and that he can excel at multiple positions."

Evans said Cleveland, who is a very strong student, likes several aspects of the Seminoles' program.

Not only has the Pace Academy standout seen how FSU prepares players for the NBA, but he knows that the Seminoles' top players in the backcourt could be leaving after this season. Shooting guard M.J. Walker is a senior, and five-star freshman Scottie Barnes is expected by many to be a one-and-done type of player.

"One thing that resonates with Matthew and all these prospects that like FSU is that they aren't going to peg you into a square hole," Evans said. "Leonard Hamilton is phenomenal at enhancing your abilities in every way possible. Plus they have a strong history of producing wings into the NBA. And he sees that."

While Cleveland currently is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 25 recruit in the country, Evans thinks those rankings could go even higher after recent strong performances.

"I always thought he was a solid four-star recruit," Evans said. "But he's definitely in the mix for a five -star rating because he's gotten so much more athletic, bigger, stronger, and I think his ability to shoot the basketball from mid-range is impressive. He's pretty much automatic from 15-17 feet out. I'm talking turn-around jumpers, one-legged fade-aways. It's almost Paul Pierce like. ...

"He's ultra versatile, and more importantly, his growth this spring and summer in watching his travel ball games, he's been one of the more impressive guys. Not just in the South, but all of America."

Evans, Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi and others have Forecasted Cleveland to Florida State.

Evans explained why he thinks the Seminoles have the edge.

"I think it's close to home. And the presence of Leonard Hamilton and C.Y. in this recruitment is a big deal," Evans said. "It's a match made in heaven for that backcourt because of what they could lose. I think FSU loses like two or three guys on that team next year, so there's a strong opportunity there.

"Now if you add McGowens and Cleveland, two guys have size, length. Those guys compliment each other to a T, and they know each other very well."

While Cleveland would give FSU its second commitment of the 2021 class, the Seminoles are hardly done. Evans shares some other prospects who are high on FSU's radar.

"I think they will certainly pursue another ball-handler guard, whether that's a JD Davidson type or Jalen Worthy," he said. "I would keep in mind Joshua Minott, who is a new-age four-man ... his upside is tremendous. He's someone that Hamilton can see as a four-point like Barnes is going to play at FSU. Those guys are heavily on their board I feel.

"I would also monitor forward Moussa Diabate and Ryan Mutombo. With Mutombo, he has some very good bloodlines there. I think FSU is in a very good spot for him. He could be the next one that rolls in for FSU."

Cleveland is expected to announce his decision Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

